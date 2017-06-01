BEST’s new policy to prefer non-consumers of tobacco for recruitment, promotion

THE city’s public bus utility, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, is set to introduce a new clause in its hiring policy that could debar all consumers of tobacco from being hired. The policy, yet to be tabled in the BEST committee meeting, could also curtail medical and promotional benefits of staff members who are found to consume tobacco and related products.

In a previous employee survey, 40-50 per cent of BEST staffers were found to be tobacco users.

As an extension to the Tobacco-Free BEST campaign of 2014, the undertaking is working on a “tobacco-free workplace policy” for recruitment and promotion of employees.

“The policy will prefer candidates who are not consumers of tobacco for recruitment and promotions. During promotions, we would ask the person concerned to give a written statement about leaving the habit if found to have one. Other benefits to the employees, including medical benefits for check-ups, would also be curtailed to ensure the policy is in effect,” said A M Singhal, the chief medical officer at BEST.

Singhal added that regular medical tests would be conducted to check if employees are staying free of tobacco consumption.

Provisions will also be in place to ensure zero-tolerance towards consumption of tobacco at the workplace.

The tobacco policy has been approved by the BEST management and could be tabled in the BEST committee in the next two months.

Sources said BEST could unveil the new policy on “BEST Day” that is observed on August 7.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App