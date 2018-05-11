Maharashtra: Banks should bridge target & disbursement gap, says CM Fadnavis

“We have set a higher credit crop loan target for next year. Now, let us work to bridge the gap between the target and disbursement,” Fadnavis said. (File) “We have set a higher credit crop loan target for next year. Now, let us work to bridge the gap between the target and disbursement,” Fadnavis said. (File)

The annual credit crop loan and investment loans for 2018-19 will be Rs 85,464 crore, which is 10 per cent more than 2017-18. The decision was taken at the 139th meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on Thursday. While credit crop loan will be Rs 58,319 crore, the investment loan will be Rs 27,145 crore.

“We have set a higher credit crop loan target for next year. Now, let us work to bridge the gap between the target and disbursement,” Fadnavis said.

Indicating that failure of the banks to keep pace with the set target was not acceptable, he urged them to evolve a better mechanism to reach out to the farmers. He also urged them to focus more on agriculture and farmers. “The state government has accorded highest priority to bring maximum farmers, especially small and marginal, to institutional credit system. The reforms undertaken by the state for farmers’ upliftment and sustainable agriculture should be adequately backed by banks. The banks should display the same level of commitment and priority,” Fadnavis said.

Expressing concerns over slow disbursement of benefits under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojna, despite funds provided by the state, the CM said: “The banks should reckon the social responsibilities. The agri-economy in rural areas should be perceived positively as it promises huge potential of growth and development.”

Of the total 52 lakh farmers whose names have been cleared for the loan waiver, 37 lakh farmers have been benefited. Various loan waiver schemes, including incentives to farmers who have not defaulted or one-time settlement schemes to farmers, should be communicated by the banks was stressed during the meeting. Top officials from the RBI, NABARD and the state government attended the meeting.

Among the measures discussed and recommended by the government to the financial institutions was to ensure adequate manpower to address the farmers.

