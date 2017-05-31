Banker suffers stroke in office, family donates four of her organs

A 55-year-old banker, who collapsed at work after suffering a stroke, became Mumbai’s 50th heart donor on Tuesday. Her family was keen on donating her organs. In death, the Mulund-resident gave a lease of life to at least five others by donating her liver, both kidneys, cornea, and heart.

According to doctors, the woman suffered a sub-acute haemorrhage on May 23 while she was working at a local National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) branch. She was initially rushed to Asian Heart Institute when colleagues found her collapsed on floor. From there, her family shifted her to two other hospitals before admitting her at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, on Sunday.

The deceased’s family was already aware about organ donation and keen to donate her organs. They sought help from their neighbour Dr Sanjay Oak, who was formerly KEM hospital’s dean before he moved to D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital. Oak guided them in the entire organ donation procedure.

On Monday night, doctors at Fortis Hospital declared her brain dead and the family agreed to donate her heart, liver, kidneys and cornea. “The family needed very little counselling. They were forthcoming in donating her organs,” an official from Fortis Hospital said.

The 55-year-old’s heart was transplanted into 37-year-old Satara resident, who was awaiting a heart donation since April this year. According to Dr Anvay Mulay, cardiac transplant surgeon, the recipient suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy. This is the 21st heart transplant this year and 50th since Mumbai started heart transplants in 2015.

The liver was donated to a 60-year-old lady from Kolkata who suffered from decompensated liver disease and was on wait list since February. One of the kidneys was donated to 27-year-old Thane woman and the second one to Asian Heart Institute for a wait-listed patient and her cornea was donated to eye bank. “We found god in form of the donor. Not only did she save my brother but three more persons after her death,” Vishal, brother of the recipient heart patient, said.

