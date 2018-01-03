Maharashtra bandh turns violent as Mumbai grinds to a halt; rail, road traffic hit

Maharashtra bandh: The Mumbai police restrain protesters at Worli. (Express Photo/Nirmal Hariharan) Maharashtra bandh: The Mumbai police restrain protesters at Worli. (Express Photo/Nirmal Hariharan)

The state-wide bandh called by Dalit groups in Maharashtra led to a near-complete shutdown in the financial capital on Wednesday with suburban local services hit repeatedly on all three lines, road traffic stalled at various key traffic junctions and shops and establishments in very large parts of the suburbs completely closed through the day.

The bandh call follows the January 1 attack on Dalits in Bhima Koregaon and other villages near Pune on January 1, when nearly three lakh Dalits were headed to a memorial pillar in Koregaon to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon in which 800 British troops including Mahar soldiers of the Bombay Native Infantry held off a 30,000-strong Maratha army led by Peshwa Baji Rao II. READ LIVE UPDATES HERE

From early on Wednesday, Mumbai Police personnel including riot control police were deployed at sensitive locations, including Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar, Worli Naka, Amar Mahal in Chembur, Thane and near most railway stations. Despite police presence, rail services were hit repeatedly by rail rokos at various stations including Virar, Thane, Goregaon, Chembur and Govandi. Later in the afternoon, protesters also managed to block the tracks at Dadar. The newly introduced AC local was also suspended after it managed to only reach Vasai from Virar.

Long rasta rokos stalled road traffic in various parts of the city despite the Mumbai Police’s assurance on Twitter that they were adequately prepared. On several arterial roads, including the Eastern Freeway into South Mumbai (blocked at Panjrapol in Chembur), Eastern Express Highway (blocked by protesters in Chembur and Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar) and the Sion Panvel Highway into Mumbai (blocked at various points), motorists drove around in circles between various rasta rokos trying to find their way to work or back home. Also Read: Protests bring Maratha-Dalit rift out in the open

Ambulances and police vehicles were allowed to pass. Chembur Naka, Amar Mahal, Ramabai Nagar and the Mankhurd-Govandi junction saw multiple, prolonged protests and rasta rokos through the day. A massive rally of protestors walked from Chembur Naka towards Amar Mahal. Protesters at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar kept Eastern Express Highway blocked near Ghatkopar for most of the day starting noon. Other points that saw large rasta rokos or demonstrations included Akruli Bridge in Kandivali, Santosh Nagar in Dindoshi, Kamraj Nagar in Vikroli, Kherwadi Junction in Bandra, Vijay Nagar in MIDC, Arunkumar Vaidya Marg in Dindoshi, BBD chawl in Worli, Marol Maroshi in Andheri East and Kumbharwada Juncton in Mahim. READ: What was the Battle of Koregaon?

Elsewhere, roads were blocked in Worli Naka, Gandhi Nagar Junction, Dharavi Kumbharwada and Hanuman Nagar in Kandivali.

Around noon, the disaster control room said metro rail services between Asalpha and Ghatkopar Metro were also stopped for a while by protestors.

While the autorickshaw unions said services would continue normally, para transit was almost absent in several suburbs with auto-drivers preferring not to ply. Through the day, reports poured in of groups of protestors stopping auto rickshaws and forcing passengers to alight. “If the protests go out of hand in any particular area then the drivers will take a call to not ply,” said Shashank Rao of one auto union. Also Read: Road, rail movement affected, here is a list of routes to avoid

In Thane, there were incidents of stone pelting on autorickshaws, buses and other vehicles. Protesters stopped public buses and commuters were forced to alight. This was despite the imposition of Section 144 (prevention of gathering of large groups) of the Criminal Procedure Code by the district collector early Wednesday morning.

In Mumbai, at least 13 BEST buses were damaged due to stone pelting, with the count set to rise later in the day.

When protesters tried to close shops in Worli’s Atria Mall, they were stopped by police and a minor scuffle broke out.

Several schools remained shut across the city and suburbs. Those that remained open had to send children home owing to poor attendance. The school bus owners’ association had informed parents and schools on Tuesday night that no school buses would ply.

Union minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale reacting to the violence said, "Nobody should take the support of Dalits for granted. At present, we support the Narendra Modi government. But if any organisation is trying to foment trouble, Dalits will not stay silent."

Exams conducted by the Mumbai University were also affected. Though the varsity had issued a notification allowing students to reach exam centres late by one to two hours, some students reported that they were unable to reach. Exams to be held between 3 pm and 6 pm were rescheduled for a later date.

The Mumbai Dabbawalla service remained non-operational too. Attendance in various government as well as private corporate offices remained low.

