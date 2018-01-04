Maharashtra bandh: Traders idle at Vashi APMC

The Vashi mandi, situated 35 km from the Mumbai main city. (express file photo) The Vashi mandi, situated 35 km from the Mumbai main city. (express file photo)

Supplies to the Vashi APMC remained largely unaffected, but most traders sat idle as no buyers turned up. The Vashi APMC gets supplies from across the state and most of the produce had already come into the city early Wednesday morning before protestors hit the streets.

“The supply was completely unaffected. Close to 200 trucks with supplies had come into the market in the morning. However, most of the traders had to sit idle,” said Sanjay Pansare, trader and former APMC director.

There was some trouble outside the APMC in the afternoon when protesters turned up and asked traders to shut shops. Some reportedly turned violent and a scuffle with local cops was reported. The market subsequently shut in the afternoon.

“Most traders kept their shops open till afternoon. We were forced to shut in the afternoon after protesters landed up,” said rice trader Javed Shaikh.

