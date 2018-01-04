Maharashtra bandh: Elderly on wheelchair stranded in Powai

Protesters at Powai. (Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Protesters at Powai. (Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

A senior citizen suffering from pneumonia was stuck in the traffic near the IIT main gate in Powai as protesters squatting on the road refused to let her car pass. Nita Sharma, a senior citizen, was then rushed inside the IIT campus after she complained of illness to police officials at the junction.

The wheelchair-bound woman landed at Mumbai airport at 10 am Wednesday and was in a cab to Vashi when she ran into a rasta roko.

Sharma said, “I am suffering from pneumonia and I have been stuck here for three hours. I am feeling suffocated in the car. I don’t even have water to drink.” After being turned away by a mob of protesters in Gandhi Nagar, her cab driver took a U-turn after she decided to try and reach a relative’s residence in Borivali.

Later, around 1.30 pm, after the Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police N D Reddy managed to convince protesters, they allowed the vehicles to pass.

18 protesters arrested in Powai

Powai police arrested 18 protesters for obstructing public servants from performing their duties. The police claimed that they got information about a few protesters allegedly trying to set their L&T-based police chowky on fire, following which a special team was dispatched to control the mob comprising both male and female protesters.

Around 100 protesters were allegedly present at the spot. The police claimed that the mob was damaging vehicles while returning after the ‘rasta roko andolan’ was called off. DCP (Zone X) R N Reddy said, “We have registered a case and have obtained videos and CCTV footage of the incident.”

