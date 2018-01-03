Maharashtra bandh: Additional police force kept on standby

Mumbai’s Chembur and the Sion-Panvel Highway were the worst affected as protesters stopped traffic. (Express photo) Mumbai’s Chembur and the Sion-Panvel Highway were the worst affected as protesters stopped traffic. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra Police have kept additional force on standby and even plan to invoke prohibitory orders if needed in response to the statewide bandh call by Dalit leaders.

“We have made elaborate arrangements to keep the situation under control in view of the bandh. Extra forces have been kept on standby. Some areas have been identified where internet could be suspended so people cannot spread rumours on social media,” DGP Satish Mathur told The Indian Express.

“Regulatory orders, which include Section 37 of Maharashtra (Bombay) Police Act and Section 144 of CrPC can also be used if the situation demands,” he added.

