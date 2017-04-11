Maharashtra backs sign languages in schools

The state government has decided to teach sign languages in schools for the benefit of hearing impaired students and also bring them into the mainstream of education as part of the inclusive schooling plan. A learning centre with all logistics and infrastructure would be provided in the schools for the purpose.

The ministry of social justice has been asked to prepare a plan within a month towards inclusive education for setting up high schools and colleges for hearing impaired students.

At a meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the officials of the social justice department to come out with an inclusive education plan with additional classrooms, dedicated teachers and utilisation of resources effectively for the benefit the hearing impaired students.

The emphasis is on ITI courses with facility of interpreter at all divisional headquarters to raise the technical knowledge and provide employment opportunities.

The nod was also given for Brain Stem Evoked Response Audiometry to find out genuine beneficiaries so that they benefit from schemes.

