Maharashtra award for Indian Express reporter Sandeep Ashar

CM Devendra Fadnavis hands over the award to Ashar.

Senior Assistant Editor of The Indian Express Sandeep Ashar and Suhas Sardeshmukh of Loksatta were among the four mediapersons covering the Mantralaya to be awarded in Mumbai Wednesday.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the awards at a function organised by the Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangha at the Raj Bhawan here.

While a lifetime award was given to senior journalist Vijay Vaidya (75), the other journalist who received the award was Sarita Kaushik of ABP Maza.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, “In an age where breaking news and sensationalism is the trend, we have (Sandeep) Ashar working hard to get to the root of issues.” The CM hailed Sarita Kaushik, who is from Nagpur, for “her unwavering commitment to the cause”.

