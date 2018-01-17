Maharashtra ATS arrests seven, probes ‘Maoist’ connections

One of the four accused students had an altercation with the boy around 20 days ago. He and his three friends took him with them on the day of the incident and thrashed him badly, said the police official. (Representational Image) One of the four accused students had an altercation with the boy around 20 days ago. He and his three friends took him with them on the day of the incident and thrashed him badly, said the police official. (Representational Image)

SEVEN MEN arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week were sent to extended police custody till January 22 by a sessions court. Apart from charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act applied on them earlier, the ATS has also added sections pertaining to forgery, claiming that the men had prepared false identity cards.

The men arrested on January 12 and 13 from various places including Kalyan, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar, were produced before a sessions court on Tuesday with the prosecution claiming they were probing their alleged links with the Maoists. The prosecution claimed that they wanted to examine social media activity of the men, some of whom are working as labourers and members of trade unions in the city, to find their alleged links. The defence advocates said that despite having their custody for four days, the prosecution had not been able to show any suspicious activity by the men.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App