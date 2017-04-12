Maharashtra: At 45.6 degrees, Bhira is hottest in country again

Maximum temperature across the state is likely to go up 1-2 degrees. Santosh Parab Maximum temperature across the state is likely to go up 1-2 degrees. Santosh Parab

CHANGE in wind patterns has raised the temperatures in the city and state, MET officials said. After a brief relief, temperatures in various parts of the state have started rising. Two weeks after recording 46.5 degrees Celsius, Bhira once again recorded as the hottest part of the country at 45.6 degrees, six above normal.

Shoapur and Chandrapur featured among the six hottest places in the country, skymetweather.com data reveals.

As per skymetweather.com, Bhira was the hottest place by almost two degrees, followed by Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures across the state were expected to rise between 1-2 degrees. Mercury levels had dropped over the past week due to the persistent wind flow from the Arabian Sea. Now, with the winds coming from the north-eastern sides, the temperatures are likely to remain high till the weekend.

On Tuesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 33.9 degrees. Whereas, the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum and maximum temperatures of 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels in the suburbs of the city was recorded around 23 per cent, while the island city recorded 77 per cent.

