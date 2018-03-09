Maharashtra Assembly Bill pushes for redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

Housing minister Prakash Mehta has also clarified that the provision would not be applicable for tenanted buildings. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar Housing minister Prakash Mehta has also clarified that the provision would not be applicable for tenanted buildings. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar

In a bid to push redevelopment of dilapidated buildings, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved a legislation for modification to the four-decade old Maharashtra Apartment Ownerships Act. As per the amendments, repairs and reconstruction of dilapidated buildings or a complex of buildings, containing a number of individually-owned apartments, can now be undertaken with 51 per cent consent from apartment owners. The original provision was for seeking consent of all apartment owners.

“It has been observed that certain buildings covered by the same Act though require reconstruction and redevelopment. But it is not possible to undertake such reconstruction as the consent of all the members of the association of apartment owners is required. It has been also noticed that if such buildings are not reconstructed or redeveloped in time, there is a likelihood of risk and difficulties. Therefore, it is considered expedient to amend the said act suitably,” states the legislation.

To ensure the relaxed provision is not mis-utilised, the government has introduced a rider that the provision would become applicable only for such buildings, which have been declared dilapidated by the local body or the town planning agency.

Housing minister Prakash Mehta has also clarified that the provision would not be applicable for tenanted buildings. Officials said that the new provision is aimed at expediting redevelopments of buildings with owned apartments in satellite towns near Mumbai. “Navi Mumbai has a large number of such properties,” an official said.

