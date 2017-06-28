Army jawan’s suicide note names uncle, senior officer

The Army jawan who allegedly committed suicide in a guesthouse in South Mumbai Monday has blamed an uncle and several other family members, in a note he left behind.

Neeraj Kumar Yadav, 25, allegedly also wrote the name of a senior officer at the Kirkee Army Cantonment in Pune where he was posted. “We are verifying all the names…and have not yet booked anyone with abetting his suicide. We are waiting to speak to his family,” said a senior officer.

The family lives in Rajasthan. Yadav had gone to Delhi last week to deliver an official letter. He checked into Shree Muktajeeven Swamibapa dharamshala in Mahalaxmi Saturday. The police said he checked out Sunday night but returned soon. Housekeeping staff found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in his 14th-floor room Monday morning.

