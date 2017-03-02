Maharashtra Army exam paper leak: CBI probe likely; 3 Armymen to be held

The Ministry of Defence is understood to have ordered a CBI probe into the alleged leak of question papers of an Army recruitment examination in which 21 people have been arrested since Sunday. Sources indicated that the CBI inquiry had been recommended following instructions from Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

On Monday, the Army had ordered a high-level court of inquiry into the alleged leak of question papers.

Meanwhile, the Thane police investigating the case said the questions were leaked from a printing press in Nagpur by three junior-level Army personnel posted there.

The three hawaldar clerks have been identified as Ravinder Kumar, Dharamveer Singh and Nigam Kumar Pandey and are expected to be arrested soon from Nagpur. The police said the epicentre of the scam was Phaltan in Satara district. The mastermind of the scam appears to be arrested accused Santosh Shinde, who ran a coaching centre in Phaltan and supplied exam papers to around 18-20 other such classes.

Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “We have found that the papers were leaked from Nagpur by three lower-rung Armymen. They have been restrained by the Army. Once we get court orders, we will send a team to get their custody.”

Singh said images of the question papers would be sent to Shinde on a messenger application from Nagpur. He would then pass them on to other coaching classes willing to pay up. “Shinde says he had struck a deal to get the papers from Kumar for Rs 1.35 crore. They had also leaked Army recruitment exam papers in March last year. That time, the deal had been struck for Rs 50 lakh,” Singh said.

Out of the 50 students studying in Shinde’s classes in 2016, 48 had cleared the exam, an unusually high percentage for such exams, he added.

The scam was busted after the Thane police conducted coordinated raids Saturday night at centres in Nagpur, Pune and Goa.

The police found that hours before the exam was scheduled, questions had been leaked and were being read out to aspirants willing to pay upwards of Rs 2 lakh. Those arrested include a current and a former Armyman and a BSF employee. So far, the police have not decided if the 350 students who were to pay the money are to be made accused or witnesses in the case.