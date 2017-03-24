Maharashtra: App-based cab drivers can soon apply online for permits

THE state Transport department will allow drivers registered under the cab aggregator scheme to apply for permits on the transport.maharashtra.gov.in website of the department. Officials said a link will be created on the site in a week’s time to enable drivers to apply at ease.

In the city taxi scheme 2017 approved by the state government last month, drivers registered under All India Tourist permits were asked to switch to taking app-based cab permits to operate app-based taxis. The link will ensure speedy registration of permits for drivers without having to rush to Regional Transport Offices (RTO), officials said.

“We are working on developing the website as soon as possible. By April 1, we would be able to make the link functional for drivers. This has been done to make the process smoother for them,” said Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner.

Also, more than Rs 10 crore worth of penalty is pending from owners of high-end vehicles who registered them outside the state to evade tax. In the past two months, more than 600 vehicles – each costing more than Rs 25 lakh – were seized by the department out of which Rs 5.5 crore worth of penalty tax has been recovered.

