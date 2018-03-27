Mumbai: A year on, no leads in attempted sabotage cases of rail tracks

The official said the people who carried out the failed sabotage attempts were those who were well-versed with the train route and timings. (Representational) The official said the people who carried out the failed sabotage attempts were those who were well-versed with the train route and timings. (Representational)

LAST YEAR, between January and March, five sabotage attempts on railway tracks were reported in and around Mumbai city.

In April, the Thane Police claimed a breakthrough in the first case reported on January 25 and arrested five locals for allegedly placing a 380-kg rod on the Diva Panvel railway track. However, the Government Railway Police (GRP), which subsequently took over the probe, found no material evidence against the accused and is in the process of closing the case against them. Multiple agencies, including the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the Navi Mumbai Police and the GRP, which had joined the probe to know if the incidents were a handiwork of a terror module, a gang or simply a case of mischief, are back to square one.

While probe agencies have ruled out a terror angle, they suspect it to be a case of mischief and have begun the probe in that direction. “Whenever a terror outfit plans a strike, it looks to cause maximum damage. Our investigation has revealed that the placement of the broken rail lines were such that even if the collision would have happened, in all possibility, the train would not have derailed,” said an officer from the DGP office, requesting anonymity.

The official said the people who carried out the failed sabotage attempts were those who were well-versed with the train route and timings.

“In the first incident, a broken seven-metre-long piece of track weighing over 400 kilograms was placed minutes after a fast train had passed by. The passenger train was late by 15 minutes…,” said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App