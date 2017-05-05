Maharashtra: ANC arrests man with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 41-year-old man, an alleged drug dealer and recovered 500 grams of MDMA, a psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 10 lakh in Sewri on Wednesday.

The Worli unit of the ANC received a tip-off that accused Haroon Rashid Noor Mohammad Mahida, a resident of Bisti locality in Dongri, was peddling MDMA on Zakaria Bunder Road in Sewri.

“We laid a trap and apprehended the accused,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC. The accused has been remanded in police custody till May 6.

