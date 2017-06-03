Allegations made by MLA, jail staff: Court orders inquiry by IG

A SPECIAL Anti-Corruption court has directed an inquiry to be conducted by the Inspector General of Police regarding allegations made by MLA Ramesh Kadam and Byculla jail authorities against each other.

Kadam, who is currently lodged at Byculla prison while facing trial on charges, including alleged cheating and corruption, has made several allegations against the jail authorities. Kadam and his co-accused, Pawandeep Singh Kohli, who is lodged at Taloja central jail, claim that the jail authorities harass and abuse them. They have also raised serious allegations against the superintendents of both prisons.

An MLA from Solapur, Kadam is facing allegations of misappropriation of funds of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as the chairman.

In the counter complaints, the jail authorities have claimed that the accused disobeyed the jail manual and that their behaviour is not “proper”. In a recent court hearing, the Byculla jail authorities informed the court that during a visit by one of the judges to the prison, Kadam raised allegations against the prison staff. Following that, the judge made an endorsement in the visit book that to avoid complications, Kadam be shifted to any other jail. Byculla jail authorities, too, have written to the court to allow permission to transfer Kadam elsewhere.

“Considering the nature of allegations made by both the accused against the jail and vice versa, it would be desirable that inquiry regarding these allegations needs to be conducted by the Inspector General of Prison,” the court has said. It has also said that the IG would be competent to decide on shifting Kadam to another prison. The court has directed the IG to submit a report on shifting Kadam “keeping in mind his availability on each date and suitability of proposed prison”.

Earlier, Kadam who was lodged at Arthur Road jail, along with Peter Mukerjea and others, had been shifted to Byculla due to similar allegations. The court has said that the two parties are at liberty to state their grievances before the IG and file an FIR or a private complaint.

Last month, a video of Kadam allegedly abusing a policeman leading the police escort party, which accompanies prisoners for court and hospital visits, was widely circulated.

It led to an FIR against Kadam on charges including, criminal intimidation, intentional insult and obstructing police servant in discharge of public functions. Kadam then sought the court’s permission to be taken to Nagpada police station to file an FIR against the policemen alleging corruption.

Although a complaint was given to Nagpada police station last week, an FIR is not lodged by the police so far against the policeman.

