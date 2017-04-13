Maharashtra: All courts will be equipped with video-conferencing in six months, says prisons dept

Additional Director General and Inspector General (prisons) B K Upadhyay informed the Bombay High Court that 187 video-conferencing units will be installed across all courts in Maharashtra in six months. He said that 332 units have already been installed and budgetary allocations for the remaining have been made. Upadhyay also pointed out the difficulties faced by the department in making these facilities available in prisons and courts.

The assistant public prosecutor (APP), Mankhuwar Deshmukh, told the court that old and obsolete equipment were being replaced. A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice C V Bhadang was hearing a criminal Public Interest Litigation filed by Shaikh Abdul Naeem on issues of overcrowding in jails and other pending matters in the criminal justice system.

Additional chief secretary (home) Sudhir Srivastava informed the court that the government will provide all facilities and earmark areas for expansion of prisons across the state. He also told the court that they plan to handle all the remand cases via video-conferencing. The court directed a one-day workshop with the police, judicial magistrate and sessions judges to better implement the system and sensitise people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now