Alert cops save man from drowning

Quick thinking by the police saved a 20-year-old man from drowning in sea in Colaba Wednesday morning. Sub-inspector Gauri Jagtap and two constables were patrolling the area in a vehicle near the Radio Club at Apollo Bunder at 2.30 am when they heard a man crying out for help. Getting out of the car, they saw a man in the sea trying to stay afloat. Constable Jitendra Chaudhari found a long bamboo pole nearby which he tossed to the man in the water while a call was sent for back-up.

Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar said another police car arrived at the spot. A long rope was tossed to the man and used to haul him out.

The man, Wadala resident Sonu Chavan, was taken to the Colaba police station where he was dried and given food. His family took him home later in the morning.

“Chavan was moving his arms and legs in the water and was able to get close to the wall. Our officers showed presence of mind to find the bamboo pole to save the man’s life,” said Vijay Dhopavkar, senior inspector, Colaba police station.

