Maharashtra: Agriculture growth recorded at 12.5 per cent

The State’s agriculture and allied sector has recorded a growth of 12.5 per cent, which had dipped to minus 5.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, propelled by policy reforms coupled with a good monsoon, according to the state Economic Survey Report 2016-17, adding that the policy objective was to double the income of farmers by 2022.

According to the survey, “As per the Gross State Value Added, the agriculture and allied activities sector marked a growth of 12.5 per cent.”

In 2015-16, the drought had marred the growth in the agriculture sector, which dipped to minus 5.3 per cent, registering a decline of 2.7 per cent from 2014-15.

While area under kharif sowing has marked a 1 per cent increase at 152.12 lakh hectares from the previous 150.18 lakh hectares, the economic survey report projected a 5 per cent decline in rabi sowing.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, said it would not be correct to presume the dip in rabi would be an outcome of the demonetisation drive. He said, “The real challenge ahead is to tackle the problems of the small and marginal farmers. There are 1.76 crore farmers with land holding less than 2 hectares and 67,000 farmers with land holding less than 1 hectare.”

According to the survey report, “Areas under cereals, pulses and oilseeds are expected to increase by 3 per cent, 28 per cent and 6 per cent respectively while areas under sugarcane and cotton crops are expected to decrease by 36 per cent and 10 per cent respectively compared to the previous year.”

Whereas, the production of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton is expected to increase by 80 per cent, 187 per cent, 142 per cent and 83 per cent respectively, the production of sugarcane crop is expected to decrease by 28 per cent compared to the previous year, it said.

The shrink in rabi crop area is expected to bring down the production of cereals and oilseeds by 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively while the area under pulses is expected to increase by 22 per cent compared to the previous year.

Declaring 4,374 villages taken up under the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyaan as water neutral out of 6,202 villages shortlisted in the first phase, the report said, “The water storage created is 11,82,230 cubic metres (TMC). In the second phase work is underway in 5,281 villages. Almost 2.26 lakh works have been completed in the first phase and 35,906 in the second phase. The total expenditure incurred was Rs 3371 crore.”

In 2015-16, the crop loan disbursed to farmers was Rs 40,581 crore through financial institutions as against Rs 34,100 crore during 2014-15, showing an increase of 19 per cent, the report said. The agriculture term loan disbursed during 2015-16 was Rs 32,284 crore as against Rs 21, 891 crore during 2014-15.

During 2015-16, primary agriculture credit co-operative societies disbursed loans of Rs 13,293 crore to farmers, of which loans of Rs 7,089 crore were disbursed to small and marginal farmers (53.3 per cent).

In 2016-17, up to December, average daily collection of milk by the government and co-operative dairies was 44.43 lakh litres. The total milk production during 2015-16 was 10.1 million MT as against 9.5 million MT during 2014-15.

The total rainfall data in the state during 2016 was 94.9 per cent of normal. Of the total 355 talukas, 50 talukas received deficient rainfall, 216 received normal rainfall and 81 talukas received excess rainfall.

However, the Opposition exercised caution on the projected agriculture growth. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “The double income for farmers by 2022, which is being pursued by the Centre and state, is unrealistic. Is 20 per cent growth in agriculture possible by 2022,” he asked.

