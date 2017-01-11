Maharashtra: After fee hike, sharp dip in driving licence registrations

FOUR DAYS after the fee for motor driving licences, vehicle registration, fitness renewal and permit authorisation was hiked through an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, driving licence registrations in the city Regional Transport Offices (RTO) witnessed a huge dip. The Union Ministry of Road, Transport And Highways amended the CMVR last month, hiking the fees after nearly 28 years. The amendment, implemented from January 7 by every RTO, calls for a fee of Rs 150 instead of Rs 30 for a learner’s licence and Rs 300 instead of Rs 50 for a permanent one.

According to data received from two RTOs in the city, the number of learners’ licences and permanent licences after the hike dropped on January 9 to 227 and 73, down from 1,671 and 142 on January 6, a day before the hike.

“The circular reached us only last Saturday and thus we had little time to inform people of the amendment or adjust to the hike. In the evening, when we started charging the new fee, many were found not carrying the required amount, which stalled the registration process. Almost 60% of the candidates returned home as they did not have the money,” said a senior RTO official at Mumbai Central.

People also complained of problems in the online licence system as the RTOs had not updated them with the new fees. Thus, manual receipts were given to motorists and new drivers, making the process slower.

“The hassle was created due to a slight problem in the software. The system will take time to normalise. We have resolved the issue and hence the process should be smoother now,” said Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner.

The amendment also calls for a higher fee if a candidate reappears for a driving test after having failed one earlier. Some applicants called this unjust.

“I reached the Wadala RTO office on Saturday and heard about the new fees. As I found it too costly, I returned. I will learn to ride from my elder sister and then appear for the test,” said Bhakti Nade, who had come for a two-wheeler learners’ licence.

Other RTOs, including the one in Panvel and Andheri, too complained of facing a dip in the number of licence registrations.

“If the hike in fees will contribute to the betterment of the RTO system, it is appreciated. However, the system must be transparent to show where the increased fares are going,” said A V Shenoy, transport expert.