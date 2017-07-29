After Chhagan Bhujbal, nephew files bail petition

Chhagan Bhujbal (File) Chhagan Bhujbal (File)

A day after NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal filed for bail, his co-accused nephew Sameer Bhujbal has also sought bail in a money-laundering case. Sameer has cited similar grounds claiming clearances were taken for the construction of New Maharashtra Sadan and a library at Kalina from the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee and that no wrongdoing had taken place in the projects as alleged.

His advocate, Shalabh Saxena, said that since Sameer has spent a “considerable time” in custody and investigations are complete, he has moved the court for bail. Sameer was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2016 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

