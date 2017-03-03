Maharashtra: Adopted by Swedish couple in ’82, teacher back to find biological parents

Jessica Lindhér with her husband and children. Jessica Lindhér with her husband and children.

Back in her hotel after an elephant safari, 36-year-old Jessica Lindhér is feeling at home in Kerala. This two-week long visit to India is garbed as a vacation to her family, but to the Sweden-based teacher, it is her last hope of finding her biological family. Lindhér’s story plays out like that of recent Oscar-nominated film Lion. Of Indian origin, she was adopted from a Sion-based orphanage, Shree Manav Seva Sangh, by a Swedish family in February 1982. However, unlike Lion’s protagonist Saroo, she doesn’t have any memory of her family as she was just 17 months old when she moved to Sweden. But the need to find her roots has brought Lindhér back to the country.

“I first came to India in search of my biological family in 1999, after high school. I brought along a copy of the adoption papers to see if the orphanage could help me. But they didn’t seem too happy or helpful,” says Lindhér.

Her next visit was in January 2016. Since she also wanted her kids to get to know the country she came from, she was joined by her Australian husband and their two children. Lindhér even hired the services of a translator to communicate with the orphanage. “They read out details from my file but something seemed amiss. They said I had been found abandoned at Sion Hospital by two police officers, who then took me to the orphanage. However, my parents say I was found at Sion police station on October 10, 1981. Also, according to the papers, I was put up for adoption a few days after I was found, instead of waiting to see if anyone from my family turned up,” she says.

For now, her search at the orphanage has hit a dead end. And does a story like Lion inspire her? Lindhér believes the search seems too easy. “It’s all just too convenient. And the film is made to pander to the Westerners’ belief that they are ‘saving’ the poor and needy by adopting from India.”

Lindhér’s view perhaps also takes root in the bitterness she feels towards her adoptive parents for not supporting her quest. “I was told my curiosity would not yield anything, that India is a dirty country of unfriendly people and a terrible place where children get stolen. On my first visit, I realised that was an utter lie. The people here have been kind and helpful.” While her parents knew of her first two visits, this time, she has not confided in them the real purpose of her India trip.

Lindhér says most people question her need to trace her roots since she has had “a good life”. “I have often been told I should be grateful to my adoptive parents. They, too, say they ‘saved’ me from a possible life in prostitution. But what if I wasn’t abandoned, what if, in a moment of urgency, my mother just turned her back and I was gone? This isn’t about wanting to swap this life for the one that might have been. It’s just a fundamental need to find your roots, something only an adopted child can understand.”

Her experiences have made Lindhér critical of foreigners adopting Indian children. Growing up in Sweden, she said, she was made to feel ‘brown’ is ‘dirty’ and ‘ugly’. The difference in the appearances of her parents and her also invited “a lot of personal questions from strangers” she didn’t want to address, especially since she didn’t have answers. Racism doesn’t help either.

However, over the years, Lindhér has also started to use her “Indian name”, Kamalini, although she isn’t sure of its origin. “It’s in the papers at the adoption agency. But they aren’t sure if it’s a name they gave me or something I mumbled,” she says, Lindhér says she also chants a few words which, she has discovered, are Hindi or Marathi for ‘mother’ and ‘father’. “But people here tell me I look South Indian, and my name too sounds like one from the southern states. I could be a child of a migrant worker, perhaps.”

Her search may have reached a dead end as far as paperwork is concerned, but she is now in touch with a few NGOs that deal with cases such as hers. She has also circulated pictures of herself from the adoption papers in the hopes of a breakthrough. “I owe it to myself and also to my children, who have drawn a blank on my side of their family tree. I don’t want them to grow up disconnected from their roots, Indian culture and language.”