Maharashtra: ACB nabs 1 for ‘taking bribe’

THE ANTI-CORRUPTION BUREAU (ACB) Thursday trapped an architect for allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a builder. According to an ACB official, the 45-year-old builder, who is the complainant in the case, had approached CIDCO, the town planning agency for Navi Mumbai, to get the occupancy certificate (OC) for his newly constructed building in Ulwe. He completed the formalities needed to acquire the OC.

However, he was told that he would have to pay a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to Jagdish Patil, the associate planner with CIDCO to get the OC.

The builder then approached the ACB, which laid a trap. On Thursday, the ACB caught architect Hemant Dhavale, who told ACB that he was accepting the Rs 4 lakh bribe on behalf of Patil, who was then named in the FIR.