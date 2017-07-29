ACB catches civic official ‘accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe’

An inspector-in-charge of assessment and collection at the BMC’s G South ward office in Lower Parel was caught on Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the manager of an advertising agency.

Pravin Singh (45), an inspector in the ward’s collection and assessment department initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to grant a ‘No Dues Certificate’ to the ad agency manager, the ACB said. The assessment of the agency’s outdoor advertising boards in Lower Parel had been pending with the BMC, the ACB said.

The manager approached the ACB with his complaint, and after it was verified, the ACB laid a trap for Singh on Friday. Singh was caught and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App