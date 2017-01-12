Maharashtra: A year on, man held for theft in Malabar Hill home

MORE THAN a year after a domestic help allegedly fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 58 lakh from the residence of a 71-year-old woman in Malabar Hill, the police finally arrested him on Tuesday in Surat and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 54 lakh. The accused Radhesham Mandal, who had evaded police for over a year, had started living in Surat along with his eldest brother when the police received a tip off and arrested him.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to police, the incident took place in October 2015, when Mandal who had been employed for over six months at the complainant’s residence allegedly fled with the cash and jewellery. Soon afterwards, Malabar Hill police registered an FIR and went to Bihar, where Mandal hailed from.

While the police did not find him there, they found evidence against his older brother, who was also involved in the crime, and arrested him. While the brother was convicted of the crime by a local court, Mandal and the stolen booty continued to evade police.

Earlier this month, police received a tip off that Mandal was living with his eldest brother in Surat. After verifying the information, the police laid a trap and arrested Mandal from his brother’s residence. “Importantly, we recovered stolen cash and valuables worth Rs 54 lakh from him,” said an officer.