9.4% infant deaths due to malnutrition: PHD minister

Public Health Department Minister Dr Deepak Sawant admitted on Thursday that underweight babies or children suffering from malnutrition make up for 9.4 per cent of all infant deaths.

According to official statistics of the Directorate of Health Services, Sawant said, as many as 21,985 infant deaths were recorded in the state in 2016-17.

Several Legislative Assembly members had raised a query regarding incidences of child malnourishment and infant deaths. In his written reply to the query, Sawant said, “A total of 45,724 child malnourishment cases were recorded in 2014-15 and 2015-16. This included 25,289 in the first year and 20435 the subsequent year.”

In June this year, the Bombay High Court had rapped the state government asking it to prioritise measures to overcome child malnourishment. Preventing children from dying of malnourishment was even more important an issue that waiver of farm loans, the court had observed.

In his written reply to the query raised in the Assembly, Sawant informed that as part of the mitigation measures to overcome malnutrition and undernourishment, the government had set up a technical assistance unit in the Mantralaya and the district collectorates.

“A concept of model anganwadi has been implemented. Volunteers in anganwadis have been given tables for real time evaluation of a child’s health,” Sawant said.

He added, “Children detected with severe malnourishment are being administered immediate treatment.”

In 2015-16, as many as 2,834 cases of acute malnutrition and 17,601 cases of moderate malnourishments were found among infants in the state. The High Court is hearing a petition regarding malnutrition deaths.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App