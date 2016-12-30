Maharashtra: 6-year-old boy sodomised by two minor siblings in Thane

The two accused are yet to be nabbed, police said, adding that further investigation is on. The two accused are yet to be nabbed, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

Two minor brothers have been booked for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy in the district, police said on Friday. The two siblings, aged around 10 and 12, took the boy, who lived with his parents in their neighbourhood at Gograswadi in Dombivili township of Thane, to an isolated place and sodomised him on Wednesday, they said. The two also beat up the boy when he resisted their attempt, police said. The victim later informed his mother about it.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by the victim’s parents, police yesterday registered an offence under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The two accused are yet to be nabbed, police said, adding that further investigation is on.