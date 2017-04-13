Maharashtra: 516 SSC exam answer sheets stolen: Cops

Secondary School Certificate examination answer sheets due for checking were stolen from the principal’s

office of a Dahisar school on April 3. Police are yet to identify the accused and are investigating further. The answer sheets were stolen from the principal’s chamber of Ifra Vidyalaya in Ghartan Pada, Dahisar. According to police, the answer sheets were due for checking and answer sheets that were already checked were not stolen from the room.

“Five hundred and sixteen SSC answersheets were stolen from the principal’s office. The principal went out for tea and when he came back, he found the answersheets were gone. The school contacted the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and tried to locate the culprit. On the Board’s advice, the school lodged a complaint at Dahisar police station on April 8,” said Subhash Namdev Sawant, senior police inspector at Dahisar police station. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

