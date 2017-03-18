Maharashtra: 46 per cent anganwadis lack ‘usable toilet facilities’, no separate kitchen in half of centres

Every morning, about 26 lakh children in the 3-6 age group go to the nearest anganwadi centre — which is the place meant to help them develop skills to prepare them for school. But a survey conducted by the Maharashtra’s Directorate of Economics and Statistics, while formulating the state’s Economic Survey Report for 2016-17, exposes the lack of adequate facilities in several of these anganwadis across the state.

As much as 46 per cent of the anganwadis that were surveyed lacked a “usable toilet facility”. As many as five out of 10 anganwadis surveyed did not have a separate kitchen either.

Hand pump was the main source of drinking water in 25 per cent of the surveyed anganwadis. Requisite medicines required to be kept in these centres were found missing in 56 per cent cases.

Basic education facilities were found to be inadequate in over 56 per cent anganwadis. Each year the government spends several hundred crore on the upkeep of these centres. As per the official records, Maharashtra has about 97,327 anganwadis and 10,911 mini-anganwadis.

The Directorate surveyed 1,204 anganwadis in the state between December 2016 and January 2017. Besides the children, the anganwadis also cater to 10 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers.

