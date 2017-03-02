Maharashtra: 4-fold jump in number of corporators with criminal records, says Report

Nineteen per cent of the corporators elected earlier this month after elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have pending criminal cases, according to a report released by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Watch What Else is Making News



While Shiv Sena corporator Umesh Subhash Mane from Ward 115 has been accused in a case of attempted murder, three other corporators have pending chargesheets involving crimes against women. Of the 43 corporators with a criminal background, the Shiv Sena leads the pack with 14 per cent of its corporators facing serious criminal charges, according to the report. The Bharatiya Janata Party is a close second with 10 per cent of its corporators involved in criminal cases.

Named of two Independent corporators too figure in serious criminal cases, according to their affidavits. A conviction in a serious criminal case entails a period of imprisonment of not less than five years.

Ajit Ranade, economist and one of the founder trustees of ADR, said the number of corporators with a criminal background had gone up since the last term. “In the 2012 BMC elections, around 10 per cent of the corporators had a criminal track record while this year the number has increased to 43 per cent. This is not a very healthy sign and it means the voters need to be more vigilant and conscientious and the political parties can surely put up better candidates without a criminal record,” he said.

Among the 227 new corporators who will be inducted next week, only seven have declared an annual income of over Rs 50 lakh. However, 64 per cent of the corporators have assets running into several crores. Five corporators have declared assets worth less than Rs 4 lakh. The membership of the council is predominantly young, with 68 per cent falling within the bracket of 25-50 years.