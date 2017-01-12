Maharashtra: 34-year-old man held for molesting minor girl

POLICE ARRESTED a 34-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Saki Naka, Andheri East on Monday. The accused is also alleged by local residents to have molested other minor girls in the area in the past. The accused, Malik Mohammad Sadiq Ansari, who runs a bakery on Pimpleshwar Mahadev Mandir road, allegedly lured the minor victim to his bakery on the pretext of gifting her a treat.

“The accused used a whitener-soaked handkerchief to intoxicate the victim and then proceeded to molest her at the bakery shop,” said A Dharmadhikari, senior police inspector at Saki Naka police station.

The victim studies at a nearby school. According to the police, Ansari is said to have molested the victim multiple times in the past as well. However, after Monday’s incident the victim decided to open up to her family.

“After the incident took place on Monday, the victim went home and told her parents about the incident and that it had happened earlier as well. It was then that the victim’s parents, along with other locals, went and beat up the accused and brought him to the police station,” the officer added.

The locals are alleging that Ansari has previously preyed upon other unsuspecting minor girls from the locality as well. However, only one victim has come forward with the complaint.

“The locals are claiming that he has molested multiple minors. However, we have not yet received any formal complaint from any other victim. Those said to have been victims are denying it too. We will investigate the matter further,” the senior inspector said.

A case under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Sakinaka police station .

The accused has been remanded into police custody till January 13.