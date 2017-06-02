33-year-old slashes throat inside police station, booked for attempting suicide

A 33-year-old man attempted suicide by slashing his throat with a razor blade inside the N M Joshi police station Sunday while an FIR was being registered against him. The man was rushed to hospital where doctors said he was not seriously injured.

The incident took place inside the police station early on Sunday after the police brought Ravindra Ghadge for questioning. Policemen patrolling Lower Parel area had rounded up Ghadge after he was allegedly found loitering. “We became suspicious of his movements and stopped to ask him what he was doing there. When he could not answer our questions properly, we searched him,” said an officer.

The police found a screwdriver hidden in Ghadge’s clothes and took him to the police station for further questioning as they suspected he would use it to harm someone. “After looking through our records, we found that he had a prior criminal record of drug consumption and decided to book him under Section 122 of the Bombay Police Act,” said the officer.

As an FIR was being lodged, Ghadge allegedly pulled out a razor blade from his mouth and slashed himself repeatedly in the throat, before being overpowered by policemen. He was taken to Nair Hospital and discharged after first aid. The police have also booked Ghadge for attempting suicide. “We had brought in a drug addict for a criminal inquiry when he began to attack himself. He sustained superficial injuries,” said Ahmad Pathan, senior inspector, N M Joshi police station.

