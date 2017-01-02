Maharashtra: 3,251 corruption cases pending across courts in state

One reason the trial starts late is the number of ACB cases pending with the government for prosecution sanction. One reason the trial starts late is the number of ACB cases pending with the government for prosecution sanction.

The number of cases pending in trial courts are increasing by the year even as the conviction rate in corruption cases has improved. Currently, 3,251 corruption cases are pending in courts across the Maharashtra. Many cases that include both traps and disproportionate assets cases date back to the 1980s and 1990s. Interestingly, in 2016 there has been a 21 per cent decline in the number of corruption cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state. 991 cases were registered in Maharashtra in 2016 as against 1,279 in 2015. On an average, 80 to 90 cases are registered by the ACB, with the arrest of at least 100 government officials every month.

Speaking about the investigation and trial part, an officer from the department said, “Every case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) is different. In trap cases, we try to file the chargesheet within 2 to 3 months whereas in disproportionate assets cases, it may take longer.”

He added that in disproportionate assets cases, gathering documents from government departments takes time. “If we seize a property belonging to the accused which happens to be an official one, we have to speak to the concerned government department and get details of its purchase, price, etc, all of which takes time.”

One reason the trial starts late is the number of ACB cases pending with the government for prosecution sanction. Although the deadline for the government to decide on prosecution sanction is three months, as many as 255 cases are pending with the government.

While there are four special courts in Mumbai that handle cases under the PCA, in other districts, cases are handled by district courts, which handle cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well. “In Mumbai, cases are expedited judiciously more than in other districts as we have more special courts here and there is a dearth of special/independent courts for ACB cases in other parts of the state,” said advocate Vaibhav Bagade. He also added that non-cooperation of complainants, delay in gathering government reports and sanctions lead to pendency of cases in courts.

“Digital evidence is sometimes not accepted — sometimes, courts raise doubts on it. Besides, witnesses turn hostile or refuse to cooperate as they are influenced or threatened,” added Bipin Kumar Singh, ADG, ACB. Also, seizures by the ACB, be they money or valuables, become redundant when produced in court due to the time gap.

An officer adds, “Our conviction rate, which was standing at single digits till five years ago, has improved. It stands at about 30 at least. He added that since most ACB trap cases have no witnesses, it becomes difficult to prove the case in court. “After a complainant approaches us about a government servant demanding bribe from him, a trap is laid and we ask the complainant to meet the officer and while the transaction happens, there cannot be a third party in the room as it will spoil the trap. Therefore, in trap cases, we can never present a witness in court, but we present direct evidence.”