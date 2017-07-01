32-yr-old dies, kin allege murder

Saji Thomas (32), an electrical supervisor, died while working to restore the power supply at a bungalow in Malabar Hill on Thursday.

His family demanded that the section amounting to culpable homicide be added to the case registered by Malabar police station and refused to collect his body after post-mortem on Friday.

While the Malabar Police have registered a case of accidental death, Thomas’s brother and his advocated insisted that section 304 of the IPC be added to the charges against his supervisor as they alleged that he was murdered.

