Maharashtra: 3 lakh Muslims take out silent march in Beed, demand quota

Nearly 1,000 policemen were deployed for the march that lasted three hours. Express photo

Over three-lakh Muslims turned up in Beed Tuesday to take part in a rally seeking reservation in job and education for the community.

The rally was the fourth in a series of silent marches planned across Marathwada by the Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Kruti Samiti, an umbrella organisation of all political, social and religious organisations run by the community. The protesters held placards also demanding no interference in Muslim Personal Laws, no targeting of innocent Muslims in the name of terror and immediate search operations to find missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The three-hour march ended with the handing over of a memorandum to the deputy collector of Beed. Nearly 1,000 policemen were deployed to provide cover to the march covering a distance of 3 km. The next two marches will be held in Osmanabad and Parbhani.