Maharashtra: 3 held for stealing Rs 1.5 crore in foreign currency

The Vile Parle police arrested three men on Thursday for allegedly stealing foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore. After chasing the men across three states for almost a month, the trio were caught near Mumbai Central railway station.

On March 18, one Mulchand Parekh, who owns Manglik Forex, had sent his employee Bhagwan Singh Waghela (23) to another forex shop in Andheri East to pick up and fetch foreign currency worth Rs 77 lakh.

“But the accused asked for foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore at that shop and never returned with the amount,” said Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII. Parekh then registered a case of theft against Waghela.

The police learnt that Waghela and his accomplice, Jaswant Singh Rajput (26), had gone to their village in Rajasthan with the money. However, when the police went there on April 2, they did not find the duo.

Over the next three weeks, the police were on the trail and went to Gujarat and Punjab looking for the accused.

The police said the accused had been selling off the total amount in parts and purchased a Mahindra Scorpio car with it and registered the vehicle in the name of fellow accused Gautam Lakhani (27).

After eluding the police for several weeks, the men returned to Mumbai to exchange rest of the notes but were caught by the police at Mumbai Central. “The accused planned to use the money to start their own business,” said an officer at Vile Parle police station.

