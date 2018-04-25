Maharashtra 2016 report on RTI shows worrying dip in pleas

The Right to Information Act includes disclosing of names, designations and other particulars of Central Public Information Ministers. The Right to Information Act includes disclosing of names, designations and other particulars of Central Public Information Ministers.

The 11th annual report of the State Information Commissioner (SIC) shows a sharp dip in the number of Right to Information (RTI) applications received by various government offices across Maharashtra. As compared to the 8,68,818 applications received under the Act in 2015, only 6,84,289 applications were received at various government offices the next year, 2016.

Every year, the SIC collects information pertaining to RTI applications and prepares an annual report that gives a comprehensive picture of how the RTI Act is implemented in the state.

The 11th annual report of the SIC, delayed by two years, was published recently. Months earlier, it had been placed before the state legislature during the budget session.

However, Maharashtra has never seen such a dip in the number of applications since the Act was introduced in 2006. The number of RTI pleas had decreased in 2014 as well, but the dip that year was not as steep as the one seen in 2016 (see box).

The report reveals that the Urban Development Department had received the highest number of applications (2,39,338), followed by the Revenue Department (1,42,978). The Water Resources Department received the lowest number of applications —13,263 — in 2016.

Of the 6,84,289 applications received that year, 42,415 had reached the SIC as the second appeal, which means 93.02 per cent of applicants were dealt with at the first stage.

Citing the probable reasons behind fewer RTI applications, activist Vivek Velankar said, “Public Information Officers are using flimsy grounds to deny information… and no fine is imposed on the errant officers”.

Velankar said SICs, who are supposed to ensure that the Act is properly implemented, have failed to do so.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App