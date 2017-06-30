2015 drink driving case: Lawyer booked for death of two persons permitted to travel abroad

CORPORATE LAWYER Janhavi Gadkar, who had been booked for causing the death of two persons by allegedly driving in a drunken state, has been permitted to travel abroad by the sessions court. Gadkar was granted bail on August 5, 2015, but had been restricted from travelling out of the country without prior permission of the court.

She recently filed an application before the court seeking permission to travel to Eastern Europe from July 22 to August 3. An officer from the RCF police station said she had cited tourism as the reason. The RCF police station hearing the case had opposed the plea stating that she was accused of a serious offence and could flee the country if permitted to travel abroad.

“The applicant (Gadkar) is attending court regularly. She is having immovable property at Mumbai and staying along with her family. Upon considering the hearing the apprehension of fleeing away from the justice of the applicant does not appear to be probable. Considering the past conduct of the applicant/accused and that there are no allegations of misusing the liberty against her, she can be granted permission to travel abroad by imposing conditions,” the court said while allowing her plea.

In the early hours of June 10, 2015, Gadkar was returning from a celebration of a corporate deal from South Mumbai to her Chembur residence via the Eastern Freeway. She was driving her Audi Q3 allegedly in an inebriated state and drove on the wrong side crashing into a taxi. Salim Saboonwala, a South Mumbai resident, was in the taxi with his family, returning from a dinner to celebrate his son’s SSC results in Bhiwandi.

Saboonwala (50) and 57-year-old taxi driver, Sayed Hussain, died in the crash.

The police booked Gadkar under charges, including Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and Prohibition Act.

The court had directed Gadkar to deposit cash security of Rs 3 lakh and submit a detailed travel itinerary and personal mobile numbers to the RCF police station. The court has also directed her to attend the police station a day before her travel and a day after she returns. The court has said Gadkar would not be permitted to seek an extension directly or through her advocate or any member from any foreign country.

Meanwhile, charges are yet to be framed against Gadkar for the trial to begin.

