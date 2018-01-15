Maharashtra: 200 boxes of fake scotch seized in excise raid

The officer said questioning of the suspect led the teams to another suspect who was intercepted with four bottles of illicit scotch near Vijay Sales showroom on S V Road, Andheri West. (Representational Image) The officer said questioning of the suspect led the teams to another suspect who was intercepted with four bottles of illicit scotch near Vijay Sales showroom on S V Road, Andheri West. (Representational Image)

Flying squads of the state excise department Sunday raided and seized over 200 boxes of fake scotch valued at Rs 2 crore. An officer said flying squads in Konkan division, Thane and Andheri led by excise inspectors had received specific intelligence about transportation of fake Johnnie Walker scotch bottles by a man. “Based on the information, the teams laid a trap on 17th Road near Khar Gymkhana and intercepted the 30-year-old suspect, whose name has been withheld,” said an official.

The officer said questioning of the suspect led the teams to another suspect who was intercepted with four bottles of illicit scotch near Vijay Sales showroom on S V Road, Andheri West. “His questioning led our officers to a godown at Emerald Apartment on Parsi Punchayat Road in Andheri East where the officials seized over 200 boxes of whiskey,” added the official. Tanaji Salunkhe, deputy commissioner (Konkan division), Excise, said, “We had information that the first suspect was carrying 10 to 12 bottles of scotch, but when we nabbed him we seized 27 to 28 bottles. His questioning revealed his supplier’s name.”

