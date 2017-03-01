Maharashtra: 20 yrs of winning awards, as policeman and poet

Awards and recognitions are not new to sub-inspector Ramesh Avhad — he has been honoured by the police department for his work, and by several bodies over the past 20 years for his poetry. Yet last month, when one more award came his way, the cop says he was “deeply humbled”. Avhad, attached with the Bhandup traffic police department, was among the 12 to win the annual Shaheed Nandkumar Gokhale awards.

Watch What Else is Making News



“The Gokhale award is presented to people who have made an important contribution to the arts in Maharashtra. I wondered if I had done enough to deserve it. The award is all the more special as it is presented in the honour of an officer who was killed on duty,” Avhad says. Nandkumar Gokhale, a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police, was killed during communal riots in 1984.

That was the year in which Avhad joined the police force as a constable, eventually working his way up the ranks. His move to the city also led him to start writing poetry. “I felt very congested here. I watched people moving about, working in offices and living in slums. I began observing the way people lived here, and my poetry was born out of it,” he says.

In 1987, while posted at Antop Hill police station, Avhad attended a programme in a slum commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. “I was horrified to see that people were doing aarti of Dr. Ambedkar’s picture while standing on a tile inscribed with the words ‘Jai Bhim’,” he says.

Avhad says he fished out a piece of paper, wrote two stanzas that best conveyed his feelings, folded it and handed it over to the man who offered him prasad. Two days later, Avhad was patrolling past the slum when he noticed the tile gone.

“I asked a local boy about it. He told me that after somebody wrote a poem about it, they

decided to get rid of the tile. I had never thought that my poetry could have such an effect,” he says.

In 1992, Avhad wrote a poem describing a boy coming to terms with his mother dying of AIDS, at a time when the country was struggling to get to grips with the epidemic. He was invited to recite that poem on Doordarshan on a programme broadcast in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

As the accolades kept piling, Avhad felt he needed to provide a platform to colleagues in the police force to showcase their work in poetry and literature, eventually founding the Brihanmumbai Police Sahitya Mandal.

Avhad has published two books of poetry and is working on three others, which include a collection of stories for children. As wider recognition followed, Avhad began receiving invitations to visit colleges and social organisations, apart from performing at poetry recitals across the state.

“It is very difficult to avail leave in the police department. So I would convince seniors to give me a couple of days’ leave to travel to poetry recitals. I would travel all night, perform in the day and return to duty,” he says.

Having been a policeman and poet for more than 30 years now, Avhad says he has performed at 1,764 recitals while also earning 69 rewards for police work. “I worked in the detection teams of police stations for 18 years. I have arrested bomb blast accused and thieves,” he says.