Two TV actors killed in car crash, one more victim yet to be identified

Three persons were killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway at Manor in Palghar district on Saturday. Two of the victims were television actors who were returning to Mumbai after a shoot.

The police said 38-year-old Gagandeep Jaswinder Kang was driving the car and he was accompanied by 30-year-old Arjit Vijaykant Lavaniya and another unidentified person. Gagandeep and Arjit acted in Colors TV show “Mahakaali- Anth hi Aarambh Hain”.

“The accident took place around 11 am when the car hit a parked container truck from the rear on the service road along the highway. All three died on the spot. We are trying to identifying the third body and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar. “Two victims were television actors returning to Mumbai from a shoot at Umbergaon in Gujarat,” he said. Colors TV posted a tweet saying: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 2 of our #Mahakaali actors, Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania who tragically lost their lives. RIP”

Last month, a woman biker was killed on the highway after the two-wheeler crashed into a pothole. The Bandra East resident was travelling to Jawhar with two other woman bikers when she fell and was crushed under a truck near Veti village.

