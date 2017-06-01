2 held for attacking, robbing Rs 5 lakh from senior citizen

The Mumbai Police Crime branch has arrested two men for attacking a senior citizen on Tuesday and robbing Rs 5 lakh from her Bandra home. The accused, Ismail Shaikh (30) and Sameer Raichurkar (32), entered the woman’s home in an apartment in Bandra west on Tuesday afternoon pretending to be friends of her son. The accused then sprinkled chilli powder in the woman’s eyes blinding her, and tied her arms and legs with rope.

The police said that the men escaped with cash and valuables worth Rs. 5.25 lakh. Unit 9 of the crime branch identified them and nabbed them on Wednesday.

