Maharashtra: 2 convicted for possession of ganja

A SPECIAL court convicted two for possession of ganja (marijuana) under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Tuesday. Bhagwan Patil, a resident of Panvel, found in possession of 22 kgs of ganja was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment while Shashikant Thorat, a resident of Solapur, found with 3 kgs of ganja was sentenced to a 10-year prison term.

The two men were caught on a tip-off received by officials of the Anti-Narcotic Cell in May 2014. Additional public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said that in all six witness were examined in the case, including officials of the ANC.

The prosecution claimed that on May 15, 2014, as per information received, the two men were to be found at a particular bus stop named at Airoli junction with the drug.

Among the evidence presented before the court was the chemical analysis report confirming that the product seized from the men was ganja.