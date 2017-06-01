18-year-old girl who failed in 4 HSC subjects hangs herself

Deepti More lived at her Panchsheel Nagar residence in Antop Hill with her parents and two younger siblings Deepti More lived at her Panchsheel Nagar residence in Antop Hill with her parents and two younger siblings

An 18-year-old girl, who failed in four subjects in the HSC exams, committed suicide at her Antop Hill tenement on Wednesday. The HSC results were declared in the state on Tuesday. The girl, Deepti More, left behind a suicide note in which she said she was committing suicide since she had failed in the HSC exams. She apologised to her parents in the suicide note as well.

S Kamble, senior inspector of Wadala TT police station, where an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, said that the girl lived at her Panchsheel Nagar residence in Antop Hill with her parents and two younger siblings.

“Deepti, who was a student of Siddharth college in South Mumbai, fared poorly in the HSC results that were declared on Tuesday. She failed in four subjects. Her younger brother Aryan, who is in class 4, and sister Dritpi, in class 7, along with their mother Deepali, had gone to their native place Malwan. When Deepti returned home after collecting her results, she was quite depressed and she hung herself using a dupatta in the house,” Kamble said.

Deepti’s father, who works in a private company at Fort in south Mumbai, kept calling her to find out how much she had scored, but she did not answer. Worried, he rushed home and around 3.30 pm found his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. He later called up his family members and informed them about the incident.

According to the police, the girl had secured 85 per cent marks in her SSC examination and was known to be a good student. After going through the details and not finding anything suspicious, the Wadala TT police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App