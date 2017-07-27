18-year-old drowns in sea

An 18-year-old boy drowned in Worli Koliwada area while he was visiting Worli Fort with his friend on Wednesday afternoon. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation disaster management cell, Yogesh Gawali slipped at Landing point in Worli Koliwada area.

“Our cell got a call at 3.30 pm. The fire department was sent for a search operation immediately,” a civic official said.

The fire officials found the body at 7 pm. According to civic officials, Gawali was accompanied by a friend whose whereabouts are not yet known.

The 18-year-old was taken to Sion hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by ton duty doctors. A case of accidental death has been registered by Worli police.

