Maharashtra: 15 more godowns gutted in Bhiwandi

Firefighters try to control fire at a warehouse in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Firefighters try to control fire at a warehouse in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

In the second fire in four days in Bhiwandi, more than 15 godowns were gutted Saturday, taking total godowns gutted this week to 38. The fire had not been completely doused till last reports came in. There was no casualty in both incidents.

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out in a godown complex in Mankoli region, spreading to scrap godowns first and reached the electronics yard, said sources.

“We have 25 fire tankers to douse the fire and it’s still raging. It is because of the electronics and other flammable items stored here. There has been massive damage,” said a source in the fire department. He added, “Bhiwandi, Narpoli, Thane and Kalyan divisions have all sent their fire tankers.”

Police said the cause of the fire had not been ascertained yet. “We can assure that no one was hurt, as people were evacuated before the fire spread. Once it is doused, we shall start investigating as to what caused the fire,” said an officer in the Bhiwandi police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App