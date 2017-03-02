Maharashtra: 11 Shiv Sainiks acquitted 20 yrs after Bhujbal home ‘vandalised’

THE METROPOLITAN Magistrate court has acquitted 11 people in a two-decade-old case of rioting where NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s home was vandalised allegedly by Shiv Sena members. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate RK Deshpande acquitted Shubhangi Valavalkar and 10 others of all sections including section 141 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 380 (theft), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident relates to an alleged attempt by Sainiks to vandalise his home after Bhujbal filed a defamation case against then Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

In 1997, a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar was desecrated, leading to protests by the predominantly Dalit community there. The police had fired at protesters causing the deaths of 10. In the political blame game that followed, Sena mouthpiece Saamana had allegedly carried a news story on the desecration having been done at Bhujbal’s behest.

Bhujbal filed a defamation case against Thackeray and Saamana following an inquiry which gave him a clean chit. The rioting took place against the defamation notice, the prosecution had claimed. This was six years after Bhujbal had fallen out with the Shiv Sena and joined the Congress.

On January 7, 2017, Bhujbal, who is currently in judicial custody facing charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, deposed as a witness in this case. Bhujbal had said that he had no ill feelings against the workers and that he wished to forget what had happened.