Maharashtra: 10 zilla parishads get BJP presidents

The BJP has bagged 10 president and six vice-president posts in the 25 zilla parishads after joining hands with the Congress and the NCP against whom the party had contested the rural elections this time.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena explored partnerships with the Congress and the NCP, along with smaller outfits, across the state except in western Maharashtra.

The party got the president posts in Latur, Buldhana, Solapur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Beed, Kolhapur, Wardhan, Sangli and Jalgaon and the six vice-presidents are from Latur, Solapur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Jalgaon and Yavatmal.

The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena have got five president seats each.

While the Congress got three vice-president seats, the NCP got 9 and the Shiv Sena 4. The Adivasi Vikas Aghadi, Shivsangram and the Shetkari Kamgar Party got one vice-president each in the zilla parishads.

The BJP sought the support of the NCP in Buldhana, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Solapur and shook hands with the Congress in Yavatmal. At Hingoli, the Shiv Sena got the president’s seat and the NCP won the vice-president’s post.

In Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena candidate won the president’s post and the Congress contestant was elected the vice-president and in Raigad, rivals NCP and PWP came together to forge an alliance to bag the president and vice president posts. The Congress retained both the president and the vice president posts in Amravati and Sindhudurg, whereas the Sena took the president’s post in Ratnagiri zilla parishad.

The 25 zilla parishads had a total of 1,509 and the election results had been announced on February 23.

The BJP won 406 seats, the Shiv Sena got 271, the Congress had 309 seats, the NCP had 360 and the MNS had 1. The BSP and the CPI (M) got 3 seats each, the CPI got 1, Independents won 60 and smaller outfits got 95 seats.

The zilla parishad polls were held in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

